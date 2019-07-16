‘Pakistan needs a corps of law experts’

Islamabad: Pakistan needs a ‘battalion’ of young lawyers and legal experts working within the government since ‘lawfare’ i.e. warfare based on legal instruments is being used in the current world order. Not only should the legal fraternity take interest in policy law, the government should also encourage young legal minds by opening up its doors to them, says a press release.

This was stated by Ahmer Bilal Soofi, former federal minister of law and special envoy of Prime Minister and founder of Research Institute of Law (RSIL) at the guest lecture on “Pakistan’s Achilles’ Heel: A Case for International Law and Diplomacy” organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here on Tuesday.

Ahmer Bilal Soofi discussed Pakistan’s domestic, regional and global legal challenges, and the corrective measures required to address them. He outlined how Pakistan can present its case more effectively if the battles in the courtrooms are well fought. Soofi also analysed Pakistan’s preparedness on legal grounds when it comes to dealing with India and state-sponsored terrorism in order to make the country’s case stronger on political, economic as well as legal fronts.

Mr Soofi pointed out that the Kulbhashan Jadhav case, being heard at the International Court of Justice, is one of the few instances in which credible, irrefutable evidence of terrorist activities against Pakistan has emerged. “It has the potential of serving as a turning point through which Pakistan can project to the world something it has not been able to argue with as much success owing to India’s ‘lawfare’ against us in international relations.