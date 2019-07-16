Eight-hour-long power outage at Peoples Medical University Hospital

NAWABSHAH: The third largest hospital of Sindh, Peoples Medical University Hospital, remained without electric supply for eight hours forcing hundreds of patients to serious undue hardships. The PMC Hospital accommodates 1,000 patients at a time in over 10 different wards. The power outage to the hospital started at 7am and continued till the evening with searing temperatures of 42 degree C. To add to patients misery, heavy generators at the hospital failed to function due to non maintenance.

According to hospital sources, none of the four heavy generators installed at the hospital were in working order due to lack of attention and neglect to remove defects by the hospital administration.

Patients remained confined to the dark sweltering wards due to oppressive heat conditions outside, putting them in further distress. More than 50 operations in the hospital wards of gynae, surgical and trauma centers were put off due to the electricity outage.

The departments of CT Scan, MRI and laboratory too could not function and even accident and emergency patients were denied management and were referred to private hospitals. The hospital administration claimed that the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company conducted unannounced loadshedding.