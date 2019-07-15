SC hears cases through video link from Quetta Registry

ISLAMABAD: After Karachi, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday heard cases through video link at the principal seat at Islamabad and Supreme Court’s Quetta Registry.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard cases through video link wherein lawyers form Supreme Court Quetta Registry gave arguments in the cases.

On May 27, a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan had formally initiated the proceedings of cases through the e-court system at the principal seat in Islamabad and Supreme Court’s Karachi registry. The launching of e-court facility was aimed to provide an effective and efficient platform to discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the Branch Registry is situated.

It was also aimed to benefit the litigants as their cases will not only be decided expeditiously but it shall also save them time and money. Moreover, this will also help improve disposal of cases and reduce backlog. Similarly, the system will be cost effective and time saving and will improve accessibility. On last hearing of the cases, conducted through video link, the Chief Justice had observed that a big milestone has been achieved in the judicial history of Pakistan that cases are being heard through latest technology.

The Chief Justice had said that the facility will benefit lawyers and litigants and save them time and money.