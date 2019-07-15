Depts asked to enhance dengue surveillance activities

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore has taken strict notice on less number of dengue surveillance activities and delay in dengue patients’ screening repots by teaching hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

Officials said Ms Saleha Saeed, DC Lahore, said the data prepared by PITB and Lahore Health Authority reflected these shortcomings. The DC has issued letters to all the heads of relevant departments along with forty-four medical superintendents teaching and non-teaching hospitals, asking them to enhance their dengue related activities as per the SOPs and to issue suspected patients screening reports without any delay.

PHA, MCL, WASA, Cooperative, Health Authority, PCB, Livestock, LDA and others have been directed to gear up their activities as per SOPs. The medical superintendents of teaching and non-teaching hospitals have also been directed for early issuance of suspected patients screening reports.

The DC Lahore has also taken far-reaching step on timely registration of property for the ease of the people as she made it compulsory for assistant commissioner, sub-registrar, revenue officers and others to sit in their offices from 10 to 12pm to listen to the masses in regard with the cases of inheritance mutation.

She said the objective is to avoid unnecessary delay in inheritance mutation and to completely elimination of corruption in this regard. She said that it is the top priority of the District Administration to forthwith complete the mutation process after the submission of the case. She also warned all lower tiers of revenue and registration branches to refrain from taking bribe and doing illegal and unlawful act in mutation cases and if any complaint of delay and malpractice were reported strict action would be taken against the involved employee.

Meanwhile, District Administration remained fully alert before during and after the rain to pump out rain water from the low lying areas and sore points of the provincial capital. Deputy Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed directed all departments including Assistant Commissioners to remain alert in the field and to make sure the functionality of all dewatering pumps and Wasa disposals. ACs visited their areas and timely ensured the de-watering of rain water from all roads for the ease of the citizens.