Resolution against removing nurses veil

LAHORE: MPA Oswa Aftab has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to condemn the act of removing scarves from the heads of nurses by Services Hospital newly-appointed nursing superintendent a few days ago.

Nurses of Services Hospital have been stopped to cover their faces and heads. MPA Oswa Aftab submitted the resolution against the act. She said in the country like Islamic Republic of Pakistan practice of using a scarf could be allowed because ‘Parda’ is in Shariah.

In the resolution, it has been said that even in the countries like America and Europe women are not stopped from using veil. She in her resolution demanded the Punjab health minister immediately intervene in the matter and take strict action against the responsible people. She said such restriction cannot be implemented and any officer behaving like that should immediately be removed.

Nursing superintendent recently posted at Services Hospital visited different sections of the hospital some days ago and she removed veil scarves from the heads of the nurses. She also passed some remarks which were disliked by the nursing community. All the nurses protested against the act and demanded action against the superintendent.