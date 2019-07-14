Army, judiciary custodians of democracy, security: Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says Pakistan Army and Judiciary are custodians of democracy and security of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said judges are honest, respectful and truly professional people and they should not be made controversial by any party.

He said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz destroyed her party and no one would stand with her in the current video scandal.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways is moving on the track of progress and development while cameras are being installed in railway engines to look into the causes of the accidents.He said that ten air conditioned bogies are kept ready as standby for Lahore to Karachi.

He said that forty-two persons are liable to pay revenue amount to the railways and they have only one month.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of 24 precious lives in the Akbar Express train accident at Rahim Yar Khan, the minister said that a system is being implemented in the railways under which the responsible staff for the accident will be punished within one month.He said that a four-member investigatory committee has been constituted to look into the matter.