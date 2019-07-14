KKR part ways with coaches Kallis, Katich

Kolkata Knight Riders parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich, the franchise announced on Sunday (July 14), as a part of changes to the coaching set-up. They are yet to name replacements.

However KKR's CEO Venky Mysore said Kallis could be a part of their plans in future. "Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so," Mysore said. "We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand." Kallis had been involved with the Kolkata-based franchise for the past nine years, first as player, then as coach after being appointed in October 2015, as was Katich around the same time. Under them, KKR won 32 of 61 games, qualifying for three consecutive playoffs, but fell short in 2019, finishing fifth. "After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it's time to explore new opportunities," Kallis said. "I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories." Katich's stint with the Caribbean Premier League franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders, also comes to an end. Under him, they won successive titles in 2017 and 2018. He will now coach Manchester Originals in The Hundred in the inaugural season.