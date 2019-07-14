close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

CHITRAL: The residents of Golen valley here on Sunday asked the government to order the repair of the roads and bridges damaged by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.

The affectees said all the villages in the Golen valley had been cut off from the rest of the district, which has created a shortage of food items.

The affectees said all the villages in the Golen valley had been cut off from the rest of the district, which has created a shortage of food items.

