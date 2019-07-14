Glacial Lake Outburst Flood

CHITRAL: The residents of Golen valley here on Sunday asked the government to order the repair of the roads and bridges damaged by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.

Talking to reporters at the Chitral Press Club, some of the affected people said the government should order the repair of the damaged infrastructure and compensate the local people for their losses. The residents of the Golen valley talked to the reporters. They included former member District Council Abdul Wali Khan Advocate, Waliur Rehman, Abdul Aziz, Sarfaraz Shah, Hameedullah and others. They said the 108-megawatt hydropower plant had also stopped generating power since the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood which also damaged the irrigation channels in the area.

The affectees said all the villages in the Golen valley had been cut off from the rest of the district, which has created a shortage of food items.