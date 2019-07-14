Development work at Park Enclave in full swing

Islamabad : Development activities at Park Enclave have been restarted. After awarding of contract of residual work at the project, contractor has started mobilizing machinery. The contractor has been directed to complete the development work within given time frame.

Under this project, remaining infrastructure development in the Park Enclave would be carried out at swift pace.

The scope of the project includes construction of remaining roads, installation of sewerage, drainage, supply and other facilities in the residual area which is around eight per cent of the project.

In this context, the contractor after deployment of machinery and establishment of camp office will start joint survey in the area to be developed.

Capital Development Authority member engineering is personally supervising the development activities in the project while Capital Development Authority project director is ensuring his presence at the site.

In the meanwhile, work on the bridge being constructed at the Park Enclave is also being carried out at fast pace.

In this context, geo-technical investigation has been completed while test pile in progress, after finalization of test pile work on the main pile would be taken up. Meanwhile, nullah protection works are also in progress.

The stipulated completion time of the project is March, 2020, however, Capital Development Authority management has directed the Project Director to make efforts so that the bridge could be completed head of time.