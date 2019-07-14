Rape victim regains senses

Islamabad: The 4-year-old baby girl, kidnapped and raped at Mohallah Hafizabad, Bhara Kahu, has survived at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Waseem Khawaja, spokesman for PIMS told this correspondent when contacted.

Dr. Khawaja said that the minor victim regained her senses after remaining unconscious for six days. “This miracle occurred due to extraordinary care from Executive Director Dr. Amjad who constituted two teams of expert child specialists for her treatment,” he maintained.

He said that the victim baby girl regained her conscious and now was able to recognise her family and talked to her mother.