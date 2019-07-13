close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 14, 2019

German Jews condemn anti-Semitic items on Amazon

World

AFP
July 14, 2019

BERLIN: The Central Council of Jews in Germany denounced online retail giant Amazon on Saturday for allowing the sale of anti-Semitic books and pro-Nazi merchandise, calling for the practice to immediately stop. It is “absolutely unacceptable that T-shirts and stickers be sold via Amazon that glorify the Nazis or incite hatred against minorities,” council president Josef Schuster said in an interview with media group RND. Amazon has “a great moral and social responsibility,” and cannot portray itself as a simple “supplier”, he added. “What we expect from a company such as Amazon, and from competent authorities, is that they immediately withdraw these articles from circulation and systematically launch legal proceedings,” Schuster said. He highlighted books such as “The Jew as World Parasite” which was listed on Amazon in Germany early Saturday for 20 euros ($22.50). The online retail giant declined to comment when contacted by RND. More than six million predominantly European Jews were killed during the Nazi genocide in World War II.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus