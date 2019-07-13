close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Police recover kidnapped boy

National

July 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: A young boy was kidnapped while going home from the shop of his father in Saddar. Relatives told police that Obaid, 13, was working with his father in his shop in Saddar and was going home on Friday night when he went missing. Acting on information from the locals, the police conducted raids and recovered the boy from a house in the limits of the Gulberg Police Station. Police arrested an alleged kidnapper Masihullah. A case was registered.

