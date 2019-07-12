Siraj announces supporting traders’ strike today

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has announced supporting the traders’ countrywide shutdown strike today.

Addressing an Awami march here, he said that the government was bent upon crushing businessmen and ruining their business under the IMF pressure.

He said that thousands of cottage industries and small industrial units had been closed because of the government wrong policies and the people were committing suicide due to the price hike and unemployment.

He said that the government had not taken the traders into confidence in any matter and new taxes were being levied under the IMF pressure.

He said that the JI would stand with traders at all levels. He said that the government had deceived the masses by making flimsy commitments of providing jobs to 10 million youths and building five million houses.

Siraj said that the PTI government had become the most unpopular government in the shortest span of a year as compared to any other unpopular governments of the history.

He said Roti price had reached to Rs15 while inflation was destroying the lives of the poor people. He said that a year had been lapsed but no progress had been made on creation of south Punjab province. He said the PTI government was the continuation of the past failed governments.