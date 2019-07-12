‘Bid to impose ‘controlled’ judiciary to be resisted’

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) President Abdul Latif Afridi said on Friday that an effort was being made to bring “controlled” judiciary, which was not acceptable to the lawyers.

He also said that the country could not progress without an independent judiciary.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice K.K. Agha had been sent on malafide intentions but the lawyers throughout the country were standing by these two judges.

Flanked by the elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Peshawar High Court Bar Council and Peshawar Bar Council including, Syed Taimur Ali Shah and others, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Peshawar High Court Bar Council and Peshawar District Bar has organised a grand Lawyers convention today wherein the prominent lawyers from throughout the country would participate.

He said the purpose of holding a grand convention was to convey the reservations of the lawyers to the government over the filing of the references against the two judges.

Abdul Latif Afridi said that the independent judiciary was passing through a difficult phase but all lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were supporting the two judges and they did not accept the references.

He said the government should make the procedure of appointing judges more clear and bring amendments if there was any ambiguity.

The senior lawyer demanded lawyers’ representation by amending Article 209 of the Constitution and allocation of funds for all bar associations without any discrimination.

He said the government wanted to appoint judges of their choices to enforce and implement the decisions of its own choice.

Abdul Latif Afridi said the Supreme Judicial Council should provide justice to the judges, saying there was no grouping within the lawyers.