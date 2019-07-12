CEOs of public hospitals warned

LAHORE: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman warned and given the last chance to the CEOs of three districts including Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Gujranwala for improving their performance.

He was presiding over all CEOs monthly conference at DG Health Services office. Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jahangir, other officials concerned and CEOs of all 36 districts were also present.

The meeting reviewed health facilities being provided to the patients of public hospitals. The secretary also appreciated the performance of CEOs of Toba Tek Sindh, Sialkot, Jhelum, Narowal and Sahiwal districts.

Zahid said CEOs showing poor performance would be removed from their posts immediately. He stressed upon all CEOs to ensure a 100 percent availability of medicines in the hospitals, biometric attendance, cleanliness condition and improved looking after of the patients. He said proper arrangements of medicines and vaccines should be made in the emergencies of the government sector hospitals of possible flood-hit districts. He said measures should be taken for protection from dengue by evolving special surveillance plan during monsoon season.

He further directed the officers concerned to take steps for making anti-polio campaign successful in all the districts. He said major crackdown should be launched against the quacks besides registering the barber shops, parlors, beauty salons in the ongoing campaign against HIV and hepatitis.