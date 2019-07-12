‘Opp trying to hinder development’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that those who wasted billion of rupees of public are now giving lectures on a daily basis on TV.

People have seen the obnoxious face PML-N and PPP in the past, the minister said, adding the opposition was trying to create hurdles in the national development and prosperity. He said that Imran Khan struggled for 22 long years for giving rights to the Pakistani people. He said the PTI government would continue its journey of national development despite the dirty politics. The people endured corrupt politicians for the last three decades.

He said Imran Khan’s vision of change was upsetting the opposition. Shahbaz Sharif used government ads of billion of rupees for its personal projection. Betterment and change in every department is visible now, the minister said. “We are struggling for peace, prosperity and development in the country under the leadership of Imran Khan,” he said.