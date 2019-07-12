Garment factory catches fire

A fire broke out at a garment factory located in Block 21 within the Federal B Industrial Area police station precincts on Friday. Reacting on the information, fire tenders were immediately sent to the site to extinguish the blaze.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, water bowsers were also dispatched to the fire scene to avoid water shortage in the blaze extinguishing work, adding that water was also being provided from the nearby water hydrants.

A heavy contingent of the police also reached the site. Police officials said that no loss of life was reported while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The firefighters were busy in dousing the fire till filing of this report.