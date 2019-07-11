SC to hear cases through video link from Quetta next week

ISLAMABAD: After Karachi, the Supreme Court will start next week from July 15 proceedings of cases through video link at the principal seat at Islamabad and Supreme Court’s Quetta Registry.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa from Monday July 15 till July 18 will hear daily five cases at Islamabad through video link wherein lawyers from Supreme Court Quetta Registry will give arguments in the cases. On May 27, a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan had formally initiated the proceedings of cases through the e-court system at the principal seat in Islamabad and Supreme Court’s Karachi registry.

The launching of E-Court facility was aimed at providing an effective and efficient platform to discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the Branch Registry is situated. It was also aimed to benefit the litigants as their cases will not only be decided expeditiously but it shall also save them time and money.

Moreover, this will also help improve disposal of cases and reduce backlog. Similarly, the system will be cost-effective and time saving and will improve accessibility.