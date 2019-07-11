CM increases LPC annual grant to Rs20m

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has increased the Lahore Press Club (LPC) annual grant for journalists welfare from Rs5 million to Rs20 million.

He was talking to the LPC office-bearers and members of the governing body, who called on him at Chief Minister’s Office here on Thursday. The CM also ordered for waiving monthly outstanding dues of the Journalist Colony amounting to Rs12 million as well as issuing health cards to the LPC members. While accepting the LPC office-bearers’ demand, he assured them of their early implementation. He also directed the authorities concerned to swiftly resolve issues of Journalist Colony Phase-II, and development of F-Block. He also ordered for issuing a notification of the Board of Directors and the elected management committee. The CM directed the departments and authorities concerned to initiate setting up of a school, a 30-bed hospital, development of public parks and commercial area at the Journalist Colony, situated in Harbanspura area. Usman Buzdar ordered for initiating the process of handing over sewerage and water supply system to Wasa and electricity system to Lesco. He directed the district administration and police authorities to initiate action against illegal occupants at Journalist Colony and take action for transfer of land deeds in favour of the Journalist Housing Foundation. Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice-President Zulfiqar Ali Mehto, General Secretary Zahid Abid, Shahid Chaudhry and other office-bearers thanked the chief minister. They said Usman Buzdar was a ray of hope for journalists of Lahore as well as whole Punjab. They said the chief minister had won the hearts of the journalist community by accepting all their demands. Usman Buzdar thanked journalists and remarked that all media persons were like his friends and respectable for him. He appreciated the efforts of those who highlighted genuine problems of masses through positive journalism. “We love journalists and will always do so,” he added. The ceremony was also addressed by Provincial Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari.