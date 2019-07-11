Riaz Daudzai appointed commissioner, KP Information Commission

PESHAWAR: Senior journalist Riaz Khan Daudzai has been appointed as Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) under Section 24 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act, a notification by the Information Department said here Thursday.

He will hold the office of the Information Commissioner for three years. Riaz Daudzai has brought to the KPIC 26 years of experience in reporting and telecast and broadcast journalism. He was previously associated with daily The News International.