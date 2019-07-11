Cultural activities at Alhamra

LAHORE: A meeting was held here on Thursday to chalk out colorful cultural activities at Alhamra. The meeting was chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan at Alhamra Art Centre.

Addressing a briefing session held to review art and culture related activities at Committee Room, Alhamra, Executive Director Ather Ali said the purpose of this meeting is to promote cultural activities of Lahore Arts Council. He directed the officials to ensure finest arrangements for currently ongoing projects of fourteenth edition of ‘Alhamra Live’, a platform for talented musicians and vocalists on July 14. ‘Hawa-e-Taza’ performance is based on students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts on July 17 and a twelve-day drawing workshop at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium from July 12 25.

Ather Ali Khan said: “We are optimistic and determined to make Alhamra a best place for all kinds of talent, especially our young and amateur artists and students.” He congratulated his team on presenting two successful plays ‘Gumrah’ and ‘Be Zubaan’.