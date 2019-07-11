close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Cultural activities at Alhamra

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

LAHORE: A meeting was held here on Thursday to chalk out colorful cultural activities at Alhamra. The meeting was chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan at Alhamra Art Centre.

Addressing a briefing session held to review art and culture related activities at Committee Room, Alhamra, Executive Director Ather Ali said the purpose of this meeting is to promote cultural activities of Lahore Arts Council. He directed the officials to ensure finest arrangements for currently ongoing projects of fourteenth edition of ‘Alhamra Live’, a platform for talented musicians and vocalists on July 14. ‘Hawa-e-Taza’ performance is based on students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts on July 17 and a twelve-day drawing workshop at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium from July 12 25.

Ather Ali Khan said: “We are optimistic and determined to make Alhamra a best place for all kinds of talent, especially our young and amateur artists and students.” He congratulated his team on presenting two successful plays ‘Gumrah’ and ‘Be Zubaan’.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus