Three injured in roof collapse

LAHORE :Three persons were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed at Rang Mahal on Thursday.

Rescuers pulled out the three survivors from the debris and removed them to hospital. Three wounded: A woman and her two grandsons were injured by the firing of a neighbour in the Sundr area on Thursday following an issue of water drainage.

Rescuers removed the injured to hospital. The injured were identified as Zaitoon Bibi, Ikram and Zeeshan. The accused identified as Rizwan escaped from the scene. Fire: Furniture and electronic appliances were destroyed when a fire broke out in a private bank at New Anrakali on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the third floor of a building on Nisbat Road, reducing cameras and accessories to ashes. Firefighters extinguished the fires after hectic efforts.

found dead: An 80-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the Muslim Town police area on Thursday. Locals spotted his body at Karim Block and informed police. Police removed it to morgue.

accidents: At least 15 people died and 950 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 823 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 575 badly injured victims of accidents were removed to hospitals while 375 persons sustaining minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.