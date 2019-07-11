Russian jailed in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia: A Russian tourist who attempted to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of Indonesia in his suitcase was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday after claiming that he wanted to keep the animal as a pet. Judges also ordered Andrei Zhestkov to pay a 10 million rupiah fine or serve two additional months in prison.

The 28-year-old was detained at Bali’s Denpasar airport in March while passing through a security screening before his flight to Russia. Suspicious officers stopped him and opened his luggage to find a two-year-old male orangutan sleeping inside a rattan basket.

Police also found two live geckos and five lizards inside the suitcase. Zhestkov told authorities that the protected species was gifted by his friend, another Russian tourist who bought the primate for $3,000 from a street market in Java. He claimed his friend, who has since left Indonesia, convinced him he could bring home the orangutan as a pet.