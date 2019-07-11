close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
AFP
July 12, 2019

Six tourists killed during storms in Greece

World

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Fierce storms have killed six tourists and injured dozens of people in northern Greece, authorities said on Thursday.

Strong winds and hail hit the popular tourist Halkidiki region, near the city of Thessaloniki, late on Wednesday. Television footage showed overturned cars, fallen trees, torn roofs and mudslides.

The freak storm only lasted about 20 minutes, according to witnesses interviewed by state television ERT. "It was an unprecedented phenomenon", said Charalambos Steriadis, head of civil protection in northern Greece. "Six tourists were killed and at least 30 people were injured during this cyclone," Steriadis said.

