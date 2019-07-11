Shabbar Zaidi says traders’ call not justified: ‘Someone else is behind strike call’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Shabbar Zaidi, has said there was no justification behind the strike of traders, and the Board would not back out from the condition of getting computerised national identity cards (CNICs) on buying of more than Rs50,000.

“The purpose of getting CNIC is documentation of economy. Finally, it will be the decision of the prime minister to take ultimate decision, but as far as the FBR is concerned, it is clear that we will not back out from the CNIC condition,” Shabbar Zaidi said while talking to reporters after attending the ceremony of visiting president of World Economic Forum (WEF) here on Thursday.

He said that problems are complex, but there is someone else behind this. It is relevant to mention here that different trade bodies had threatened to go on strike tomorrow (Saturday) all over the country. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with economic team made efforts to convince businessmen in Karachi to avoidshutter down strike but all efforts were so far met with failure.

The FBR chairman said that he had visited many places including Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi and other parts of the country and everyone was demanding withdrawal of CNICs condition.

“They are ready to accept all other tax measures if the government withdraws CNIC condition,” he said, and added that why the government should back out from crucial measure that aimed at promoting documentation. He said that there was no new tax imposed in the budget for 2019-20, but it was unfair to demand removing CNIC condition. He said that the CNIC condition did not link with the overall target of Rs5,550 billion but it will help starting documentation of economy.

He said that there was no objective to create deadlock, but they were taking steps to promote documentation of economy. He said he was making all out efforts to go ahead with documentation of economy as much as possible.

“With the help of God we will resolve problems with traders, otherwise, God is the Protector,” he said and added that he was making all out efforts to go ahead with documentation of economy as much as possible.

He said that government is introducing new tax refund mechanism to facilitate the exporters. He said that all those who owned 500 square yard houses and 1000cc car, they would be bound to file income tax returns, but no one was complying with the law of the land. He raised question why the FBR should not send Benami notices to those who did not declare assets on their names?

To another query regarding reshuffle in the FBR, Shabbar Zaidi said the automation of exemption certificate for importers and other crucial developments were underway after which it would be done. He said that he knew that the FBR machinery wanted to see transfer/postings as early as possible, but he wanted to place the structure after well thought out strategy that would continue for years to come. “So I cannot go ahead on wish of someone,” he added.