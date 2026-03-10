Princess Diana disliked woman who ‘really understood’ King Charles

Princess Diana did not want King Charles’ nanny to be around her kids, it is revealed.

The former Princess of Wales, felt acutely dissatisfied with Mabel Anderson due to her closeness with the Royal Family.

Speaking about her rapport with tue nanny, correspondent Richard Kay explained, "[O]utside his own family Mabel Anderson is the only woman who has loved King Charlesall his life."

He continued: "While his mother was preoccupied with affairs of state at home and abroad, it was nanny Mabel who was his first playmate, witnessed his first steps, and helped put his first thoughts into words."

Mr Kay continued: "As an adult, [Charles] would fondly kiss Mabel goodnight whenever he was in residence and take breakfast with her in her quarters."

It is reported that King Charles "once bitterly told Diana that the nanny was the only woman who really understood him,"

He explained: "Acutely aware of the influence Mabel had over her husband, Diana feared any influence of her own over the young princes's upbringing would be eroded by employing her."