King Charles stable as new poll says monarchy will last 20 more years
The Royal Family has continued to leave a positive impact on people
The Royal Family has defeated negative public opinions with a latest poll.
King Charles, who is to be substituted by Prince William in the future, has remained ‘stable’ despite dirt spilt by uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Per the Express: “Despite the latest scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, support for the Royal Family seems to remain stable—though many have one major demand."
Meanwhile, an i Paper post reported: "Overall backing for the monarchy remains broadly stable at 49 percent of voters, but younger people are significantly less likely to back the institution—suggesting the headline figure masks longer-term generational pressure."
"62 percent [of those polled] believe the U.K. will still have a monarchy in 20 years,” added the outlet.
Per the i Paper: "Nearly two-thirds of voters want royal finances opened and subject to the same transparency as government spending."
However, the outlet noted: "[E]xperts are warning the monarch and wider Royal Family's finances could be put under the microscope, after allegations of how The King's brother used his taxpayer-funded post of trade envoy sparked uproar."
-
Shamed Andrew in trouble as police launches ‘Operation Ironville’
-
King Charles told to ‘do more’ after Commonwealth Day faux pas
-
King Charles, Queen Camila mark Commonwealth Day with William, Kate
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton share special message on 56th Commonwealth Day
-
The Royal Family dumped by major media house over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
-
Andrew’s relationship with Beatrice, Eugenie: How it stands amid fresh Epstein drama
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s standing in high society takes a hit: ‘People wonder if they are cashing in on parents contacts'
-
Kate, Anne bow to King Charles as Andrew's scandalous photos spark fresh fury