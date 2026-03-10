King Charles stable as new poll says monarchy will last 20 more years

The Royal Family has defeated negative public opinions with a latest poll.

King Charles, who is to be substituted by Prince William in the future, has remained ‘stable’ despite dirt spilt by uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Per the Express: “Despite the latest scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, support for the Royal Family seems to remain stable—though many have one major demand."

Meanwhile, an i Paper post reported: "Overall backing for the monarchy remains broadly stable at 49 percent of voters, but younger people are significantly less likely to back the institution—suggesting the headline figure masks longer-term generational pressure."

"62 percent [of those polled] believe the U.K. will still have a monarchy in 20 years,” added the outlet.

Per the i Paper: "Nearly two-thirds of voters want royal finances opened and subject to the same transparency as government spending."

However, the outlet noted: "[E]xperts are warning the monarch and wider Royal Family's finances could be put under the microscope, after allegations of how The King's brother used his taxpayer-funded post of trade envoy sparked uproar."