US border agents searching phones, smartwatches, sim cards, flash drives under new policy

Searches of electronic devices by US border agents have increased sharply in recent years, according to new data from US Customs and Border Protection.

According to a report by the National Post, more devices can now be inspected at the border after updated rules from the Department of Homeland Security took effect on January 1.

The updated directive expands the list of items that can be searched to include smartwatches, flash drives and SIM cards.

GPS systems, vehicle infotainment systems and unmanned aircraft systems such as drones have also been added.

Statistics show device searches have reached record levels. In the 2024-25 fiscal year, officers conducted 55,318 electronic device examinations.

That figure represents a 17 percent increase from the previous year and a 32 percent increase from 2022-23.

CBP said that only a small portion of travellers are affected and also noted that about 0.01 percent of international passengers entering the United States had their devices searched over the past three fiscal years.

“A basic search may include documenting information observed on the device during the search that relates to immigration, customs, or other law enforcement actions in CBP systems,” the directive explained.

The Department of Homeland Security said the measures are designed to strengthen border security. “Lawful travellers have nothing to fear from these measures, which are designed to protect our nation’s security,” DHS said in an email.