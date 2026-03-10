Fact check: Iddo Netanyahu’s death rumours spread online but viral fire video comes from New Jersey

A viral video circulating online claiming to show the house fire that killed Iddo Netanyahu has been debunked, according to a fact check published by Lead Stories.

The clip began spreading on social media after posts alleged that Iddo Netanyahu, the brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had died when his home was struck by an Iranian missile.

Advertisement

One post on X claimed: “Iddo Netanyahu, the brother of Benjamin Netanyahu, has tragically lost his life. He was burned alive in his home. Iran did a great job with a ballistic missile directly to home of Netanyahu.”

However, Lead Stories reported that the video was uploaded online weeks before the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026.

Reverse image searches traced the footage to a February 9, 2026 Facebook post published by an Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association photographer.

A local report from WPG Talk Radio also confirmed the fire occurred in New Jersey and provided details about the damaged property.

The Arabic text placed across the video frame also repeated the broader claim that “the house of Netanyahu is burning.”

Searches of major news outlets between February 28 and March 9, 2026 found no credible reports indicating that Iddo Netanyahu had been harmed.