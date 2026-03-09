EU to sign defense partnerships with Australia, Iceland, Ghana, says EU chief

The EU is to sign defence pacts with Australia, Iceland and Ghana in ‘coming days.'

The European Union is set to formalize defense partnerships with Australia, Iceland, and Ghana, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Monday in Brussels.

Advertisement

The EU will sign defense partnerships ‌with Australia, Iceland, and Ghana in the coming days, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

Speaking at the EU Ambassadors Conference, the EU chief highlighted the link between the crises in the Middle East and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, emphasizing that both reflect the erosion of international law.

"A growing number of countries around the globe are seeking to diversify their partnerships to manage the heightened risk," Kallas said.

"There are many other interested countries knocking at our door," Kallas added ‌in a speech in Brussels.

Additionally, Australia had already begun talks on a security and defense partnership in mid‑2025 during the G7 summit; EU‑Iceland negotiations were launched in mid‑2025 and expected to conclude later that year, while EU‑Ghana collaboration builds on ongoing initiatives like the Gulf of Guinea defense initiative.