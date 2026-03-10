Fire breaks out in Mission at seniors residence prompting evacuation and emergency response

A fire forced the evacuation of a retirement residence in Mission, British Columbia, Canada on Monday evening as emergency crews responded to a large blaze.

According to a statement from the Mission RCMP, the fire broke out at Chartwell Carrington House on 7th Avenue.

Advertisement

Authorities said the incident prompted a full evacuation of residents from the seniors’ home.

Police said residents were transported by bus to the Mission Leisure Centre located at 7th Avenue and Grand Street.

Family members were asked to meet loved ones at the centre while Emergency Support Services assisted evacuees.

In its statement, the Mission RCMP said staff at the facility were still working to ensure all residents had been safely evacuated.

“Staff from the retirement residence are still in the process of trying to confirm whether everyone was safely evacuated,” the police statement reads.

“This process may take some time due to the ongoing process of transporting everyone to the Leisure Centre.”

Authorities also urged the public to stay away from the area to allow first responders to work safely.

“Please avoid the area and give first responders the space they need to do their work safely and effectively,” the City of Mission said in a social media post.

“If you do not need to be in the vicinity, choose an alternate route and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.”