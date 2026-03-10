Costco Canada food court’s new menu item sparks debate: 'Take this back!'

Costco Canada has revealed a new food court item, but the announcement has left some customers disappointed.

According to Narcity, Costco Canada teased a new menu addition earlier this month by posting a pixelated photo on social media.

"Any guesses on what's coming soon to your local Costco Food Court?" the company asked in its post.

Many fans quickly responded with guesses and hopes that the popular chicken bake would finally arrive at Canadian locations.

The item has long been available at Costco food courts in the United States.

However, the following day Costco revealed the mystery item was actually a caramel brownie sundae.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans who had hoped for savoury options expressed frustration.

"Take this back and bring the chicken bake, please," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "The weirdest looking chicken bake I've ever seen."

Other users also said they hoped Costco Canada would add more savoury items to the food court menu.

"Coffee, turkey provolone. Those are what we want. Not more ice cream options released in winter," one Instagram commenter said.

But, some customers were excited about the dessert: "Fine, you got me, bro….move over, I'm on my way," one person wrote.