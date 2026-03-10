Prince William, Harry relationship turning point came in 2020, says insider

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship took a sore turn right before the latter decided to leave for the U.S.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex calls it quits over serious matters, reveals ex butler.

Advertisement

Former Royal butler, Grant Harold recalled: “We saw William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan do so many things together initially, but the turning point was a few months before the announcement that they were stepping away from royal duties. They were doing events in the summer prior to that, so something must have happened in between."

Back in 2020, Meghan and Harry announced: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."