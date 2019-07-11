PCB set to invite applicants for head coach job

ISLAMABAD: Mickey Arthur will have to apply afresh if he wishes to continue his role as the national cricket team’s head coach as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to advertise for the coveted job this month. “His three-year contract as national team’s head coach has ended and if he wants to continue his job in the same capacity he will have to go through the same process under which his appointment was made some three years ago,” a source in the PCB told APP on Thursday. He said the head coach post would be advertised following the return of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani after the ICC World Cup final on July 14. “He is in England and likely to return on July 18. Most probably the advertisement for the coach’s slot will be given during the ongoing month after he (Mani) returns,” he added.

The source confirmed some media reports that Arthur met the PCB Chairman and Managing Director Wasim Khan early this week in London and expressed his desire to continue to serve as Pakistan team coach. “However, as far as I know he was not given any surety rather he was told to apply afresh,” he added.