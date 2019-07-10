PM appoints Asad Umar as EDC member

ISALMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed former finance minister Asad Umar as member of the Economic Development Council (EDC) and a notification in this connection was issued here on Wednesday. Imran Khan had approved the establishment of the EDC on June 18 comprising of 13 members including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The premier will head the EDC. Many ministers would attend the National Economic Council (NEC) upon invitation ministers of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will be able to participate in meeting of the council on invitation. The strategic body or any minister will be able to join the EDC’s meeting upon invitation as well. Secretaries of PM Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Financial Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will also be a part of the EDC. Secretary Planning Development and Reforms Division will also be members of the council, Additional Secretary to Prime Minister to be the secretary of the council. The EDC will formulate strategies and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth. Council will make sure to implement policies to achieve rapid economic development in the country.