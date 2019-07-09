BD won’t extend Walsh contract

DHAKA: There was a time when Bangladesh would have happily taken the results at the World Cup in which they defeated South Africa and humbled West Indies. But this is a new Bangladesh, a hungrier Bangladesh.

Even the BCB has not taken it lightly. After the axing of Steve Rhodes yesterday, the chopping blade has now fallen on Courtney Walsh, the bowling coach. Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday that they are not extending their contract with pace bowling coach Courtney Walsh that was coming to an end after the 2019 World Cup. This announcement came a day after BCB parted ways with head coach Steve Rhodes though his contract ran until the ICC World Twenty20 in 2020.BCB said that they have decided to make a major reshuffle in the team management after analysing their performances in the World Cup.