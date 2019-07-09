PCRI develops pest-resistant cottonseed after 10 years research

MULTAN: The Punjab Cotton Research Institute has developed a cottonseed variety after 10 years research which is strongly resistant against pests.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak stated this while giving a briefing to MPAs Malik Salim and Qasim Khan at the PCRI after their visit to the institute on Tuesday. It was told that pollination process between Desi and American cotton helped developing the new seed variety. It informed that the PCRI had developed the pest resistant variety, which could produce more than 50 maunds

of Phuthi per acre and the crop becomes mature in shortest span of time compared to other varieties, which could save expenses of growers.

PCRI Director Dr Sagheer Ahmed told the DC that the institute had been involved in the research of developing pest resistant variety through pollination process in Desi and American cotton for the last 10 years.

Finally, the PCRI had developed a variety, which had strong resistance against pests, he added.

He said that the variety would bring revolution in cotton production and the each bowel was weighing five grams, which was almost double from past varieties. The height of cotton plant of this variety was small than other varieties with maximum bowels and reduced leafs, he told. The farmers could sow the variety from April to May and the crop would mature in September, he informed.

Dr Sagheer Ahmed told the DC that dozens of cottonseed varieties were lying under research at the center but five varieties were ranked at top and the research centre was proud on the varieties. He said that the research against whitefly and pink bollworm was under way and the research project would complete in the next two years.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak appreciated the performance of the PCRI and said that the research would help cotton growers in boosting production of crops.