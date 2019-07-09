close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 10, 2019

Youths stage demo

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A group of young men from the former tribal areas staged a demonstration on Tuesday to protest being ignored in the formation of the National Youth Council formed by the prime minister.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government, the protesters assembled outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

They demanded the government to give them representation in the youth council to end the unrest.

