FAST-NU holds seminar

Islamabad: To increase the quality of education by engaging industry leaders through academia-industry partnership programmes may lead our education standards to new heights, this was stated by renowned experts and academicians while addressing the first ever University-Industry Partnership seminar held here at FAST-National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences Islamabad Campus other day.

A first of its kind event was organized by National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences-FAST under the joint umbrella of ORIC (Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation) and FAST-NU Islamabad campus. Diverse group of industry leaders from telecommunication, information technology and defence clusters projected their portfolios and shared areas of common interest for collaboration with the academia.

They also showcased potential problems that may be turned in to marketable products in collaboration with researchers. While addressing the daylong programme, FAST-NU Rector Dr. Muhammad Ayub Ali appreciated the time taken by the industry members to attend the event. He mentioned that increasing industry academia linkages is a national cause, which the University is ready to spearhead. He emphasised the importance of applied research in academia to solve local problems and extended support to industry. He also suggested to hold regular interactive sessions in near future. While stressing upon the importance of government support, he said that government representatives should also be invited to gain maximum exposure and reach.

Earlier, Director NU Islamabad campus, Dr. Wasim Ikram initiated the proceeding and thanked the participants for taking out time to explore potential areas of collaboration with research groups working on industrial problems in the Islamabad campus. Dr Zohaib Iqbal, director ORIC highlighted the objectives of the event and considered it as first drop of rain towards achieving greater university-industry partnership.