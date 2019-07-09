Explosive device defused

BANNU: The officials of the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) defused an explosive device planted near a warehouse here on Tuesday, official sources said.

The sources said acting on a tip-off, the BDU personnel reached the warehouse on the Bannu-Kohat road and defused the device spotted by the labourers working in the warehouse. The officials collected pieces of evidence and started an investigation after registering the case against unknown miscreants.