Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

PHF Congress meeting on 23rd

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Congress meets in Karachi on July 23 to discuss multiple issues. Besides considering ways and means to improve the overall plight of the game in the country, newly appointed secretary PHF is expected to get vote of confidence. “Besides getting vote of confidence, different committees formation would be given final shape. PHF financial rules will also be finalized during the meeting.” The Congress meeting would be chaired by Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

