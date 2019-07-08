Chief secy directs for best arrangement for entry test

Rawalpindi: Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to ensure best arrangements for entry test for admissions in medical and dentals colleges of Punjab to be conducted by University of Health Sciences Lahore in 13 cities of the province on August 25.

Speaking at a video-link meeting at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that a plan be finalised in consultation with stakeholders for smooth conduct of the entry test, keeping in view past experiences. He mentioned that besides provision of foolproof security, parking place, drinking water, waiting area for parents at examination centres, other necessary arrangements in view of monsoon season also be completed at the earliest.

He asked the officers to keep close liaison with administration of University of Health Sciences and other relevant departments in connection with holding of the entry test. He said that transparency in the test would help promote merit. “Only best students can enter in the profession of medical. Quality cannot be compromised in this matter of national importance,” he added.

He said that modern technology is being used in preparation of the paper and its transportation so that its secrecy could be ensured. He mentioned that more than 70,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test. This year, it would be mandatory for candidates to bring original CNIC/NICOP/POC/Smart Card for Juvenile to be issued by NADRA or original passport for appearing in the test, he concluded.