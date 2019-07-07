Judge’s denial has foiled PML-N plot: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday accountability court judge rejecting the audio/video as fake and fabricated had foiled the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz plot against the judiciary and other national institutions.

Talking to the media at the inaugural ceremony of Urs of Bibi Pakdaman, he said the PML-N had produced a fake audio/video tape, targeting a judge, who had rejected the scandalous act.

He said the government had decided to investigate the charges, levelled by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and a forensic audit of the tapes would make everything crystal clear. Qureshi said the PML-N threat of having more videotapes was just a filler and he would not talk about that. He said Maryam Nawaz did not refrain from holding a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin, though she was suggested change of venue due to security concerns.

Earlier, addressing Hajj training closing session, organised by a private operator, he said pilgrims' money was misappropriated in the past and the looters purchased properties abroad. The past rulers did not spare the sacred duty of Hajj and made it a source of earning. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had, for the first time, arranged accommodation for pilgrims through hectic sessions of talks with the Saudi Arabia government. He said the remaining amount of pilgrims would be returned to pilgrims. This is a change in Naya Pakistan, he added.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested Saudi Crown Prince Shah Suleman for increase in Hajj quota for Pakistani pilgrims. The Saudi government, honouring the request, increased it by 20,000 pilgrims. He said now the applicants, who had failed to win a chance in the Hajj draw, would be able to avail an opportunity.

The foreign minister said 200,000 people would perform Hajj from Pakistan this year due to increased quota. Saudi Arabia included Pakistan in the ‘Road to Makkah’ project on the special initiative taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate maximum pilgrims. The Saudi immigration authorities facilitated Pakistani pilgrims at Islamabad airport, he added. The Saudi authorities would provide immigration facilities at airports of Lahore, Karachi, Multan and other cities from next year, he added.

Qureshi said the PTI government was aware of gravity of problems being faced people. The problems are more in volume than resources and problems could never be solved overnight, he said, adding, "The PTI government is making sincere efforts to steer masses out of crisis.”

He said Imran Khan is the first prime minister who discussed Hajj issues with the Saudi crown prince during his visit to Pakistan. The PM specially requested the crown prince for the release of Pakistani prisoners, languishing in Saudi Arabia jails. He said PM’s request was immediately honoured by Saudi Arabia. Later, Shah Mehmood Qureshi went to Gulshan Market where he greeted newly-elected office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Tajiran.