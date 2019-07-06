Gill terms PML-N’s video leak character assassination of judge

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill has said those who attacked judiciary in past are committing character assassination of a judge of the accountability court. Shahbaz Gill said the people are well-aware of PML-N’s past who dictated verdicts through phone calls to judges and now Nawaz Sharif is facing jail term after being convicted by the top court over the corruption of billions.

Shahbaz Gill said the suspicious press conference of Maryam Nawaz, which was based on lies, has no weight in the judicial system. ”PML-N is now using negative tactics after finding no signal of any NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

“Calibri Queen will get no benefit of her lies and they have to return looted money,” he said.

Gill said Maryam had previously tried to wash crimes of her offending brothers and later she snatched the PML-N’s presidency from Shahbaz Sharif. “This is nothing but the attempt to save looted money and her political training is completely exposed today,” Gill said.

Meanwhile, renowned legal expert Mian Ali Ashfaq has said that PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif have multiplied troubles for former premier Nawaz Sharif by holding press conference in Lahore on Saturday, says a press release.

Mian Ali Ashfaq said that Nasir Butt had tortured citizens who lodged agitation against Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in London. He said London Police took him into custody. The legal expert said that Nasir Butt looks after business of Nawaz Sharif in London and he was with Nawaz Sharif when he was returning Pakistan for arrest.

Mian Ali Ashfaq said that close relations of Nasir Butt with judge puts question marks in decisions against Nawaz Sharif. He said that NAB has got another proof for enhancing sentence of Nawaz Sharif if this video is correct. Mian Ali Ashfaq said the video proof can be presented in court as an evidence both NAB and Nawaz Sharif would present this video as proof in their appeals and on the basis of this proof the court can issue order of retrial of cases.

He said that PML-N scandalised the case instead of taking legal action against the judge. He said that action could be taken under rules for electronic crime on scandalising the judge. He said Maryam and Shahbaz can face five-year jail term.