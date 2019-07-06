Six suspects arrested for street crime

The Sindh Rangers arrested six suspects, including dacoits, in intelligence-based targeted raids conducted in different parts of the city, a spokesman for the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

The spokesman said the raids were conducted in the Korangi Industrial Area, Zaman Town, Chakiwara and Baghdadi, from where Syed Abbas Hussain Shah, Shahrukh Khan, Rizwan Ali, Nafees Ali, Amanullah and Kashif were arrested for their involvement in robbery and street crime cases.

According to the spokesman, weapons and looted items were seized from the suspects, who were later handed over to the police for carrying out further investigations.

A day earlier, the Rangers had conducted raids in the Model Colony, Garden, Ferozabad and Brigade areas, from where they had taken nine suspects into custody.

The suspects were identified as Shamroze Ali, Ibrar, Syed Hadi Raza Zaidi, Syed Hassan Raza Rizvi, Amir Khan, Muhammad Faraz, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Shahzad and Manu.

The spokesman said weapons and looted items were seized from the suspects, who were later handed over to the police for taking further legal action.

Man commits suicide

A young man allegedly committed suicide in North Karachi on Thursday. According to police officials, the incident took place at a house located in Sector 2, within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station.

They said 21-year-old Wahaj, son of Ghulam Mustafa, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over family disputes. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to the family.