Picnicker drowns off Turtle Beach

A picnicker drowned off the Turtle Beach on Saturday. Police officials said that 30-year-old Fahad, son of Farooq Shaikh, had arrived at the beach with his friends for a picnic, but he drowned while bathing in the deep water.

Police said that the lifeguards deployed at the beach retrieved his body and handed it over to his family. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for a post-mortem examination.