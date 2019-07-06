‘Milk price increased without govt approval’

Reacting to an increase of Rs10 per litre in the milk price announced by the dairy farmers, the Sindh government has said it did not allow any increase in the milk price.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, Sindh Minister for Supply and Prices Mohammad Ismail Rahoo said the government had rejected the increase of Rs10 in the per-litre price of milk in Karachi.

He said the Karachi commissioner and price magistrates had been told to take action against sellers who had unduly jacked up the milk price in the city.

Rahoo said the dairy farmers would be held accountable for announcing an increase in the milk price without the approval of the Sindh government. He warned the retailers of strict action if they sold milk at rates higher than the official rate.

The Karachi commissioner should summon representatives of the farmers to compel them to withdraw their decision of increasing the milk price, the minister said. He added that people were already facing unprecedented price hike of essential commodities after the announcement of the new federal budget and they should not be further financially burdened.

He said if the farmers had genuine problems, they would be resolved through mediation.

Criticising the federal government for skyrocketing inflation, Rahoo said people were facing serious troubles due to its poor performance.