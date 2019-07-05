Haripur boat tragedy: Case registered against errant boatman

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have registered murder case against the boatman for allegedly resorting to overloading, cops said on Friday At least 40 passengers drowned when an overloaded boat coming from Torghar district capsized near the Brug village on Wednesday. Four bodies of minor children were recovered while over 10 persons, including boatman later identified as Naqeebullah, a resident of Shangla, survived but all other passengers were feared dead. Police said that on the complaint of SHO of the Nara Amazai Police Station, Tanvir Khan, an FIR was registered against Naqeebullah under Section 322 of the PPC (murder without intention). However, the accused was not yet arrested, the police said.