Two robbers arrested

PESHAWAR: The police on Friday arrested two alleged robbers after an encounter in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.

Acting superintendent of police (SP), City, Atiq Shah told a press conference that two robbers snatched Rs200,000 from a trader on the Ring Road.

The official said a police party was informed about the incident to chase the robbers. The SP City said the robbers opened fire on the police party that was returned. The official said the police managed to arrest two alleged robbers Jamal Khan and Sartaj. The looted money was recovered.