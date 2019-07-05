NHA undertakes anti-encroachment drive

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed has asked the relevant authorities of National Highway Authority to initiate Anti Encroachment Operation to remove encloachments from Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (EME) College to Tarnol on Peshawar Road (N-5), the spokesman for the NHA said.

All the establishments falling on the Right of Way (ROW) along National Highway is being cleared from encroachments and a number of shops, Khokhas, Bus Bays and land encroached by the filling stations is being vacated. However, measurement of land at dubious locations is underway and notices are being served to the encroachers to clear the land. It is to recall that National Highway Authority has launched this drive with cooperation of Capital Development Authority & Islamabad Capital Territory and that officials of these departments are jointly participating in this drive.

Objective of this anti encroachments action is to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Social circles have also commended this anti encroachment operation that will help make highway environment friendly.